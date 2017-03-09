Plastics Industry gathers at Scottish Parliament

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) and Plastics Europe hosted a talk on ‘Plastics: Challenges and Opportunities in a Circular Economy’ at the Scottish Parliament. The event was sponsored by Angus MacDonald MSP and had support from the Scottish Plastics and Rubber Association and Fidra, a Scottish charity focused on environmental issues.

Opening the event, Angus MacDonald welcomed guests, fellow speakers and the eight other MSPs, he said: “As we move towards a more sustainable circular economy, plastics will play a key role. The challenge of closing the loop whilst protecting the environment and conserving valuable resources provides incentives for positive innovation and change.”

His speech was followed by MSP for Business Innovation and Skills Paul Wheelhouse, who emphasised how Scotland “recognises the benefits of a circular economy approach”, before BPF Director General Philip Law spoke of how plastics bring many benefits, the numerous initiatives the industry is undertaking to tackle key issues such as marine litter and how the Scottish plastics industry is crucial to the overall UK sector.

Sarah Archer, a project manager at Fidra, spoke of various initiatives that involve working with the industry to tackle pellet (nurdle) loss and how she was keen for these to go further.

The evening was concluded by Iain Gulland, Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland, also a member of Scotland’s Circular Economy Steering Group, who said how pleased he was to see the plastics industry “embracing the circular economy agenda”.

Kim Christiansen, PlasticsEurope Regional Director North said: “My sincere thanks go to Angus MacDonald MSP for hosting this event. It was encouraging to see so many MSPs willing to listen to the plastics industry, and so many from our industry keen to engage on the unquestionably important topic of the circular economy.”