PlasticsEurope and EPCA kick off youth moot

PlasticsEurope has joined the European Petrochemical Association (EPCA) to start a debating competition for European youth

‘The European Youth Debating Competition’ (EYDC), which runs between April and October 2017, brings students aged 16 - 19 years old together to compete in seven National Finals in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the UK. The European Finals 2017 will take place in Berlin on Sunday October 1st, during the 51st EPCA Annual Meeting.

From 2007 to 2012, a series of debating competitions for young students were successfully organised by the plastics manufacturers. In 2016, this programme was rejuvenated by EPCA and PlasticsEurope with a series of youth debates having taken place in several EU countries, with the European Finals in Budapest in October 2016.

The debating competition aims to engage young people with the key issues facing modern society with a stimulating yet enjoyable discussion. This year’s debate touches on the theme: ‘People, Planet, Profit in the Digital Age: With or without petrochemistry and plastics?’ Each of the participants will receive professional coaching before the debates, as well as an explanation of the format and rules.

× Expand Participants at former youth debate session

Following each debate, a jury composed of representatives of industry, media, NGO’s - as well as from EPCA and PlasticsEurope - will select three winners during each National Final. To win, students will need to display public speaking skills with well-informed, logical and persuasive arguments.

Caroline Ciuciu, CEO of EPCA, said: “This competition is a unique opportunity for students of a generation of digital natives to further explore the links between our society’s development, sciences and the petrochemical industry. In a fast changing and sometimes divisive environment, this debating competition offers youngsters the chance to interact with each other regardless of gender, nationality and culture. Finally, for us as an industry, the EYDC is an excellent initiative to connect with a new generation, listen and learn about their views as well as their visions of our future. In a nutshell, it is a way to ‘Connect – Listen – Learn – Collaborate’, for both the youngsters and our industry.”

Karl H. Foerster, Executive Director of PlasticsEurope, said: “Beyond the importance of STEM education, EYDC aims to provide a platform for students to build their self-confidence and express their thoughts in a convincing way. It is an open and respectful debate on topical issues related to petrochemistry and plastics. By bringing awareness and education together, we make science and technology more tangible, accessible, and directly connected to their reality.”