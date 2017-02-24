Plastisud brings Netstal ELIOS 7500 to its technical centre

Plastisud, a French manufacturer of high precision moulds for thin-wall packaging, beverage closures and medical components, has invested in a Netstal ELIOS 7500 injection moulding machine to supplement its technical centre in Aude.

The ELIOS 7500 is ideal for the commissioning of moulds with many cavities and stack moulds and Plastisud will use the ELIOS 7500 for intensive functionality and performance tests.

Laurent Buzzo, Plastisud CEO, said: "In our technical centre, we commission moulds for our customers. We will need the ELIOS 7500 for future projects in a high clamping force range.

"We selected the new ELIOS because it perfectly meets our demands for flexibility and adaptability. We have to test moulds with many cavities and large stack moulds on the ELIOS, but can also use it for smaller moulds if the smaller machines are not available."

The ELIOS 7500 enables Plastisud to mould lids, containers, cartridges, large beverage closures and petri dishes with a diameter of 90mm.

Plastisud and Netstal are also working together to advance a new injection-compression moulding (ICM) process, which will allow the production of thin-wall packaging with 20 per cent less material and a clamping force reduced by 40 per cent. Jean-Luc Grange, Application Technology Manager at Netstal France, said: "To establish the ICM technology on the market, we held the first ICM Days with 120 packaging experts at Plastisud in Castelnaudary last spring."

At K 2016 in Düsseldorf, Netstal and Plastisud presented the ICM technology to a global audience of experts. On an ELION 2800-2000, which had been modified for the injection-compression moulding process, margarine containers with IML decoration were produced in a 4+4 stack mould from Plastisud.