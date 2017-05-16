Polycarbonate production capacity expansion for Covestro

Covestro, winner of this years JEC Innovation Award in the Raw Materials, will increase its polycarbonate production capacity to 600,000 metric tonnes per year at its Shanghai site, starting in 2019.

This is due to an increase in customer demand in the Asia-Pacific region for polycarbonates, and debottlenecking will be introduced to achieve this expansion.

Dr Klaus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer, said: "The expansion is essential to satisfy the growing demand. The successful completion of this project will strengthen our global production network and demonstrates our continuous commitment to the Chinese market."

Michelle Jou, Global Head of Covestro´s Polycarbonates segment, said: "There is a rapidly growing demand for polycarbonate resins and blends, in particular in China. Segments like electronics, healthcare and automotive are our key customer industries in that region. Further expanding our capacity for this high-tech plastic enables us to even better react to the changing needs of our customers and to guarantee sustainable supply."