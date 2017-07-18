Pence and Sensibility: Polymer banknote featuring Jane Austen unveiled in Winchester

The first British bank note to feature raised braille bumps has been launched by the Bank of England today, its ‘polymer’ ten-pound note.

The tenner uses a polymer substrate by Wigton-based Innovia, using its ‘Guardian’ polymer substrate and high-security ‘Clarity C’ film, to improve its longevity and prevent counterfeiting. The bank said it would be a fifth smaller than the current note.

The note’s illustration is of Jane Austen, the first English novelist on a bank note and the second female on the tenner, after Florence Nightingale.

× Expand New design of the ten-pound note

The note was officially launched by the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, at Winchester Cathedral, where Austen is buried. Today marks 200 years since her death, aged 41.

Carney said: “Our banknotes serve as repositories of the country’s collective memory, promoting awareness of the United Kingdom’s glorious history and highlighting the contributions of its greatest citizens.

“Austen’s novels have a universal appeal and speak as powerfully today as they did when they were first published.”

Regarding the note’s material, he added: “The new £10 will be printed on polymer, making it safer, stronger and cleaner. The note will also include a new tactile feature on the £10 to help the visually impaired, ensuring the nation’s money is as inclusive as possible.”