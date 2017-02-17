Polymer Producer Awards voting open

The Polymers for Europe Alliance has opened voting for the 2017 Best Polymers Producers Awards, with nominations available in eight polymer-type categories HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PC, PET, PP, PS and PVC.

Ron Marsh, Chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance, said: “Building on the success of our first launch of the Best Polymer Producers Awards last year, we now expect many European polymer users to register and participate in the rating.

“The reason is that these Awards clearly represent a major opportunity for re-establishing a constructive dialogue and a good communication between suppliers and users of polymers in Europe.”

Voters can nominate two candidates. The voting tool is open until May 15th 2017, access here.

The winners will be announced at the European Plastics Converters Gala Dinner in Madrid on June 1st 2017.