Polyolefin Circular Economy Platform announces key strategy to include polyolefins as recyclate

Following its creation in October 2016, the Polyolefin Circular Economy Platform’s founding partners, European Plastics Converters, PlasticsEurope and Plastics Recyclers Europe, have agreed on a joint mission to advance the circular economy by increasing the recycling of polyolefin based products and the use of recyclates as raw material.

Starting with polyolefin packaging, the value chain platform has set two strategic goals, covering innovation with circular economy focus, as well as enhanced collection and sorting systems.

Eugenio Longo, Chairman of PCEP, said: “This is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Six working groups have been created to deliver on the mission. Each of those groups are refining their objectives.

“To mark this starting point, we have launched a website - pcep.eu - where visitors can learn about the different activities that will be undertaken to reach these goals.”

Along the website, the platform also launched its visual identity with the creation of its logo.

Herman Van Roost, Chair of PCEP’s Communications Group, said: “The PCEP logo symbolises the aim to increase the circularity of polyolefin products and the proactivity of this joint industry value chain initiative.

“It inspires the way we want to work across the full value chain with new thinking and fresh approaches, which will enable us to be successful.”