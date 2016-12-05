Polypropylene pot makes child’s play of easy-to-use packaging

× Expand RPC The range of 'Lovemade' products in RPC's SuperLock pot

A polypropylene container has been chosen for the packaging of a popular new range of readymade organic baby food, with the producer attributing the plastic pot as part of the product’s success.

The SuperLock pot from RPC Superfos was chosen for ‘Lovemade’, a locally produced range of baby foods is now being stocked on the shelves of major supermarkets in Sweden.

The brainchild of a Danish entrepreneur and mother-of-two, Silvia Wulff, the pot holds 215ml of product with a 95mm diameter lid – something that Wulff considers to be part of the product’s success.

“In terms of giving parents an ease-of-use experience the diameter is important,” she explained. “The SuperLock pot is the right size, making it easy to stir, get a spoon in and the baby food out. Add to this the click-on screw-off lid makes it hassle-free to open and reclose the pot.”

The barrier labels of the SuperLock pot provide a long shelf life, enabling the products to be placed in retail stores under ambient temperatures alongside competing products sold in glass. While the market for baby food is generally dominated by glass packaging, Wulff believes her pack solution has all the properties she requires.

“Plastic has low weight which means reduced transportation costs and reduced environmental impact,” Wulff continued. “I also appreciate the fact that SuperLock is suitable for autoclaving, so we can ensure suitable shelf life and at the same time deliver pure and natural products, avoiding the need for additives or preservatives. In addition, the pot can be re-used at home multiple times, which adds value to our product.”

Wulff says the eye-catching artwork design of the labels adds to Lovemade’s on-shelf appeal, while the base of the pack is transparent, making it possible to see the contents at the time of purchase, enabling the packaging to communicate authenticity, freshness and a healthy nutritious product.

“Our goal is to sell a product that fully takes baby food to a higher level: organic, high-quality ingredients that are cooked following gourmet recipes, served in a safe and user-friendly pack of low weight that can be used over and over again at home,” Wulff concluded.