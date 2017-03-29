PVC fabric roof to cover Sunderland’s new community centre, ‘Beacon of Light’

J & J Carter, engineers based in Andover, will design, manufacture and install a 4000m2 PVC tensile fabric roof for Sunderland AFC’s Beacon of Light, in a project headed by Tolent Construction.

The fabric roof will cover the new education and sports facility, ‘Beacon of Light’, to be built by Sunderland Football Club’s Stadium of Light on Wearside.

J & J Carter will provide its expertise in tensile plastic fabrics after working with Tolent at the Sands Resort in Scarborough.

Sunderland AFC, Faulkners Proposed Beacon of Light in Monkwearmouth

Beacon of Light will be run be Sunderland AFC’s charitable community arm Foundation of Light. With a £14.7 million budget, the Beacon, designed by Faulkner Brown Architects, cover 12 acres, providing a vibrant place to encourage Sunderland’s community to gain skills and qualifications.

Four unique zones will let young people focus on the world of work, health and wellbeing, sport and play and education. In addition, the Beacon will house sports halls, football pitches, flexible informal learning spaces and education suites.

Sir Bob Murray, Sunderland's Foundation on Light Chairman, said: “Our plans have been designed to complement and support plans to provide sustainable and vibrant learning, skills and health facilities to help achieve the City’s Economic Master plan and vision of an attractive and accessible Sunderland.”