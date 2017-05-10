Queen’s award for MSA Engineering Systems

MSA Engineering Systems has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation 2017, announced on the Queen’s birthday, 21st April 2017.

The award was presented to MSA for their changes to the traditional electrofusion fitting manufacturing process.

Electrofusion fittings have a wire heating coil placed over two thermoplastic pipes, energised to melt the plastic and fuse them together.

Traditional electrofusion is complicated, but MSA created a wire laying system to be used in the production of electrofusion saddle fittings.

This can be used in cylindrical parts to manufacture electrofusion fittings for large diameter pipelines,This method is cheaper, creates a higher quality product, and allows the creation of parts that previously could not be made with this method.

The award will be received by two representatives of the company at Buckingham Palace in July.

MSA previously won a Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2006.