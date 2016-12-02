Radici Group presents automotive plastics offering to Nissan UK

× Expand Radici Group Representatives of RadiciGroup visiting Nissan's European Technical Centre in Cranfield, UK

Representatives from RadiciGroup have visited Nissan’s European Technical Centre in Cranfield in order to present its latest plastics materials offerings for the automotive industry.

The ‘Supplier Day’ on December 1 provided an opportunity for dialogue and discussion between those who produce the materials and those who use them, gathering together some actors of the automotive supply chain to understand needs and propose solutions, with a focus on low environmental impact products.

These products included Radici Performance Plastics’ latest innovations in PA6, PA6.6, PA6.10 and PA6.12 engineering plastics, polyamides for high temperature applications and PPAs for various engine components.

“Thanks to its know-how in the field of polyamide engineering plastics and synergistic collaboration with the RadiciGroup chemical area, the Performance Plastics Business Area can now offer concrete answers to the global market as far as innovation, customisation, flexibility and performance,” commented Erico Spini, RadiciGroup Performance Plastics Marketing and Application Development Director for Europe.

During the day, RadiciGroup also showcased its offering in synthetic fibres, including polyamide 6, 6.6 and 6.10, polyester yarns, high tenacity BCF yarns and spunbond nonwovens. These materials are particularly suited to high performance interior car parts.