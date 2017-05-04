Rapid News Communications Group adds Packaging Europe to growing portfolio

× Expand Handshake

Rapid News Communications Group (RNCG) has completed the acquisition of Packaging Europe magazine and its associated website.

RNCG described the Packaging Europe brand as a “perfect fit” in the company’s rapidly expanding portfolio.

The Packaging Europe brand was established in 2006, and is now firmly positioned as Europe’s leading packaging publication focusing on connecting new technologies across the supply chain.

Rapid News Communications Group is a specialist B2B media and events company with market leading brands in the life sciences, plastics and 3D printing/additive manufacturing sectors.

The Packaging Europe products will join a hugely successful international media and event portfolio including Interplas, TCT, Medical Plastics News, Med-Tech Innovation, European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, British Plastics and Rubber and Digital Health Age.

Duncan Wood, CEO, RNCG commented, “We are absolutely delighted to be adding to our strong portfolio with this acquisition. The Packaging Europe products are a perfect fit for our portfolio and we are looking forward to working alongside the excellent and experienced team based in Norwich.

“We have a track record in high technology industries and have accelerated media and events with great success in recent years. We look forward to investing in the Packaging Europe brands and enhancing them for all stakeholders in the European packaging sector.”

Sir Nigel Burney, Chairman, RNCG, remarked: “We are delighted to be expanding into another important sector where innovation is accelerating and new technologies are driving quality and service improvement.”

Tim Sykes, Editor of Packaging Europe, added: “The team is tremendously excited about the opportunities afforded by the new ownership to amplify what is already the authoritative voice for European packaging industry.

“We are looking forward to developing the products in some exciting new areas in the forthcoming months, enabling us to deliver ever more for our advertisers and readers in the sector.”