RAPID unveiling of SABIC filament grades

At RAPID + TCT 2017, SABIC unveiled a portfolio of high-performance filament grades for fused deposition modelling.

This is part of SABIC’s efforts to drive growth of additive manufacturing to full-scale production, rather than just as a prototyping technology.

The filaments are to be used with Statasys Fortus printers, and are based on ULTEM PC resin.

ULTEM has high heat resistance, high strength, and low FST, while ABS and PC are often used in additive manufacturing.

Lori Louthan, Director of Mass Transportation at SABIC, said: “The launch of our first six new filaments, backed by SABIC’s world-class portfolio of high-performance engineering thermoplastics, will help us establish a pathway to introduce future breakthrough material solutions for additive manufacturing.”