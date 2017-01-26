RAPRA gives backing to new polymer courses at Teeside University

The Rubber and Plastics Research Association (RAPRA) will accredit a new series of polymer-based professional development courses at Teeside University.

Dr David Hughes, a materials engineer at Teeside’s School of Science and Engineering, worked with RAPRA to develop the partnership, which will see the membership association recommend the courses to its members.

Hughes has already provided training for professionals in the North East and the tie-up with RAPRA will make the courses available to polymer professionals nationally, with potential for courses to run virtually with organisations overseas.

Four courses are now available to book: Introduction to Polymeric Materials, a one-day course on the basics of polymer formation and mechanical properties; Polymer Processing, a three-day course discussing processing methods, additives and fillers, with a final session teaching polymer rheology (flow) - critical to understanding polymers processing; Designing Composite Parts, a one-day course for working with composite materials, and Introduction to Thermoplastic Composites, a one-day course on the formation of thermoplastic composite materials.

× Expand Teeside University Press David Hughes Dr David Hughes, Sciences School at Teeside University

Hughes said: “The partnership with RAPRA is hugely significant for the University because it represents a badge of quality for our work. These courses are geared towards practising engineers, technicians, process engineers and shop floor workers, and for all polymer processing sectors including extrusion and injection moulding, and RAPRA will help us to share our expertise with a wider industry audience. This is an important step towards achieving our ambition to be the ‘go to’ institution for polymer processing and composites support in the North East. That includes bringing companies into the University for training and research.”

Steve Shaw, RAPRA Executive Director, added: “RAPRA is extremely pleased to welcome Teesside University into its network of the very best technical facilities. To commercially exploit the latest in materials technology, there is an ongoing, acute need for this type of high quality training that enables a diverse range of industry sectors maximise the potential of their valuable staff.”

