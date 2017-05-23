Really Useful silos installed in Castleford

Due to an increase in demand for Really Useful Products plastic storage boxes, two Barton Fabrications silos have been installed at its new production facility in Castleford.

Barton Fabrications are the UK’s largest supplier of aluminium silos, vessels, and blenders.

The two ten tonne silos store PP raw material feedstock, which is used in the injection moulding process to produce the polymeric boxes.

Mike Pickles, CEO of Really Useful Products, said: “Growing demand has meant expansion, including building a new factory. We chose Barton Fabrication’s silos for our storage solution based on our past track record of using the company. As experts in their field, we knew Barton would deliver what was required. The installation process went very smoothly and we are very happy with the silos.”