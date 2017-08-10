Recycling Association ask politicians to pressure China

The Recycling Association and Confederation of Paper Industries has called on MP’s to intervene over the Chinese ban on the import of recyclable materials.

The association has written to the Government to use its diplomatic influence with the Chinese Government, after China told the World Trade Organisation it would prevent further imports of foreign recycled goods, with a focus on imports of all scrap plastics and unsorted paper, by the end of 2017.

The Recycling Association Chief Executive Simon Ellin and Confederation of Paper Industries Director General Andrew Large wrote to Liam Fox, the Trade Secretary, Greg Clark, Business Secretary; Michael Gove, Environment Secretary, Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific.

Can Secretary's of State Liam Fox (l) and Michael Gove (r) make China alter its scrap imports ban?

The trade bodies write that the Chinese Government notified the WTO of its intention to ban the import of scrap materials on 18 July 2017, but only invited comments until the 20 July 2017. They suggest that normally 60 days would be the standard consultation length rather than the two days offered by the Chinese Government.

As a result, they have requested that the Government makes representation to the Chinese Government to extend the deadline for comments to the standard 60 days to give the opportunity to work with the Chinese Government on improving quality.

They also suggest that the move goes against the grain of free and international trade and that the Chinese Government, as part of the circular economy, must also take some responsibility for the materials it places on the market in the form of manufactured goods.

The Association also pressed the British government to agree international standards for the export of high-quality recyclable material as part of the circular economy.

Adrian Jackson, Recycling Association President, said: “Both the Recycling Association and Confederation of Paper Industries believe that it is important to make representation to the UK Government over the Chinese WTO notification that it intends to ban the import of scrap plastic and unsorted paper among other materials.

“This action by the Chinese Government seems draconian and against the spirit of international trade, especially as many companies, including our members, have worked hard to improve quality.

“But for those materials that are still allowed to be exported to China, this ban should serve as a warning. Unless the whole supply chain takes responsibility for the recyclability of a product at the end of its life, then key markets such as China will disappear. As a result, we have also asked the Government to help us make the entire supply chain aware of the need to improve quality.”