Reddiplex Group adds two new female Directors amid bold growth plans

Teresa Humphries (left) and Jude Chard are the new Directors at Reddiplex Group

Worcestershire-based manufacturer of plastics and rubber products, Reddiplex Group, has appointed two new female Company Directors to its board as it embarks on ambitious growth plans for 2017.

The appointment of Jude Chard and Teresa Humphries takes the total number of Directors in the Group six to eight, five of which are women.

Both women have been promoted from within the Reddiplex Group, which Chard describes as an “empowering” business to work for.

The Group is comprised of five businesses, including Reddiplex Ltd, a plastic and rubber extrusion solutions provider and Pyroplex Ltd, which manufactures a wide variety of fire containment systems.

Across all the Reddiplex businesses, bold growth is being targeted over the coming years. Currently, export business accounts for around 25 percent, and the Group employs a team of 140 in Droitwich on a 30,000-square metre site.

The Group says it "positively embraces change" and acknowledges the importance of reinforcing its position in its diverse market sectors.

“The company has always worked hard to develop my skills and experience at every level,” Chard, now Director and General Manager of Reddiplex Ltd and Pyroplex Ltd, explained.

“I’m excited about the future of both Reddiplex Ltd and Pyroplex Ltd. Both businesses have some enviable competences and great potential to develop in a competitive marketplace. I’m more than ready and able to direct this growth and I’m thoroughly looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”

Humphries, who has been promoted to Director and General Manager of Reddiseals Ltd, an original supplier of sash window products and, more recently, casements, added:

“It is refreshing to work for a company that welcomes and nurtures talent, regardless of gender and Reddiplex certainly focuses on choosing the right person for the job, first and foremost.”