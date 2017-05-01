Renmar builds team with new Technical Sales Manager

Renmar Plastics Machinery has recruited a new Technical Sales Manager as it looks to continued growth in the UK and Ireland.

Steve Lane, who has worked for a variety of companies in his thirty-year career in the plastics industry will cover the western counties of England and Wales.

“I am delighted to be joining Renmar at such an interesting time for the company,” commented Lane.

“They [Renmar] have a comprehensive range of quality products and are totally committed to growing the company in a controlled way. I am looking forward to getting started.”