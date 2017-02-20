Repsol pioneers CO2 as sustainable swap for Propylene Oxide

Repsol has started production of a new type of polyol at its factory in Castille-La Mancha, Southern Spain.

Repsol’s new polycarbonate polyol will partially replace propylene oxide with carbon dioxide, as a sustainable application reusing carbon dioxide as a substitute for a hydrocarbon material.

Production of polycarbonate polyol has started at Repsol’s pilot plant in Puertollano, with its constituent mix made with a fifth carbon dioxide. It adds adherence and elasticity, compared with conventional polyol, for adhesives and elastomers.

Repsol said: “This is a step forward for a more ambitious project at industrial scale. With this product, Repsol reinforces its commitment to innovation, sustainability and contributing to a better environment.”