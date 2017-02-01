Reshoring of manufacturing to the UK looks set to continue, says Pentagon

Pentagon Plastics says last year’s spike in companies choosing to ‘reshore’ their manufacturing practices to the UK shows no sign of waning for 2017.

Over the last year the Surrey-based contract moulder and toolmaker has welcomed an increase in enquiries from customers that have previously faced challenges when using suppliers overseas.

“For example, [companies] were often faced with the issue of having inserts that don’t fit UK bolster sets and problems with not owning the complete tool. Such complexity with overseas tooling is putting UK manufacturing back on the map and it’s seen as a merit to ‘keep it local’,” explained Paul Edwards, Managing Director at Pentagon.

An example of such, Edwards explained, is a UK electronics manufacturer that had experience of language barriers, inflexibility and late delivery to the approval stage when using an overseas manufacturer.

After a difficult project, the company has now made the decision to manufacture all future tools in the UK, something that Edwards describes as a “feather in the cap” for UK manufacturing.

Whilst Pentagon Plastics enjoys such benefits of ongoing reshoring, it, like others, warns that the ongoing skills shortage could hamper the UK’s ability to benefit from the trend, particularly considering Brexit negotiations potentially ending free movement of labour within the EU.

“The UK needs to maintain access to international skills in the future, whilst looking inward at developing home grown staff. This can be achieved through awareness in schools of the opportunities in manufacturing and investment in training existing staff,” Edwards continued.

× Expand Simon Hooley Pentagon Plastic's workshop

However, Edwards believes if the UK uses Brexit to help develop businesses and invest to support the plastics industry through grants and match funding initiatives, it will allow UK manufacturers to become more competitive on price and lead time, facilitating reshoring opportunities.

“The Far East and China in particular are going through change and we’re in the position to capitalise. To do this we need to sell our services to those placing new work and most importantly, deliver on our promises,” he added.

These promises, he explained, include service and support, as well as continued investment in facilities and good working practices.

“Although price obviously plays a part in being competitive, service is just as important, giving customers confidence in your ability to supply, be responsive and visible in all key elements. Our facilities need to be clean and the work flow fluid through the manufacturing process. Transparency and honesty are key as well as the investment in skills and equipment,” he concluded.