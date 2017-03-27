RGE Group buys first Borche 1000 ton machine

RGE Group, based in Godmanchester, Huntingdonshire, has installed a new Borche BU1000 machine to meet increasing global demand. The machine will produce a range of large storage containers, up to 65 litres in size, in a range of colours and materials.

The BU1000 machine, installed at RGE’s facility in Whittlesey, features a two platen locking design for a more compact footprint together with additional mould height capacity. As with the full Borche range of machines it employs the latest servo hydraulic systems for reduced power consumption and vastly improved energy efficiency.

The company serves a wide range of markets and blue chip names in sectors including white goods, office furniture, chair bases, material handling products, storage and technical mouldings, with an annual sales turnover exceeding £50 million.

Gordon Leach, RGE Group Managing Director, said: “We have seen significant growth in our business and have steadily grown our capacity for larger mouldings. Having heard good things about Borche machines we were keen to measure it’s all round performance against our existing machinery types. We visited and inspected the machines in production at an existing Borche customer in the UK and decided to place our first order for our Whittlesey factory.”