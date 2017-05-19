Rise in European cable market predicted by AMI

AMI Consulting has published a report predicting that the European cables market will grow over the coming years.

They have estimated the value of the market for polymeric materials used for cable production is at €2.3 billion (£1.7 million) for 2016.

The report suggests that the demand in Europe for the polymeric material market grew per year by 1.7 per cent between 2012 and 2016, and the usage has risen, and is at pre-recession levels.

AMI Consulting has predicted that the market will rise by 3.3 per cent every year until 2021, driven by increased construction for residential settlements, infrastructure investment, a demand for high internet speeds and bigger bandwidths, and Europe’s focus on renewable energy.

This rise is expected to begin in 2017.