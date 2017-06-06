RJG launch Process Monitoring Solution software

RJG will release an injection moulding processing software that functions as a notification system, a communication tool and a coach.

RJG’s CoPilot, which will be released on July 17th, is written to provide a simple and practical program for technicians of all levels to consistently keep a process on template.

The CoPilot observes actual machine settings and offers instructions to bring a process back into set parameters. Real-time notifications tell the moulder when a process is out of match, allowing them to address the problem sooner and limit the number of bad parts produced. The CoPilot can walk processors through a step-by-step order that is driven by Scientific Moulding principles by prioritising the most important out-of-specification variables.

× Expand CoPilot logo

The CoPilot also records change log data, which shows what process was changed, when it changed and the person that fixed the issue. This provides management with a better picture of what is happening on the shop floor and documentation that a process has remained within limits. If a process does go out of limits, any non-conforming parts are automatically contained, eliminating the need to sort through them by hand.

In addition, the CoPilot performs automatic process audits. Many moulders have some form of manual process check, involving one or more employees doing a manual comparison to ensure that the set points on each press match the setup sheet.

The CoPilot can monitor and perform this check in real time, to eliminate the time spent on manual checks.

Bob Reese, Senior Consultant at RJG, said: “By developing the CoPilot system, we hope to bridge the ever-growing skills gap, reduce waste and improve overall part quality. We have combined our expertise with that of other industry leaders to build a highly intelligent software that understands how process variables are linked to one another.”