RJG offering low cost Injection Moulding Part design analysis

RJG’s Part Design Analysis provides design engineers with a low cost option to quickly analyse how part designs will perform, reducing waste and time to market.

Costing $1,500 (£1,230), RJG’s Part Design Analysis offers design consultation through the use of Moldex3D, Sigmasoft, or Autodesk Moldflow engineering services, detailed reports and a one hour web meeting consultation.

Doug Espinoza, Tzero Manager, said: “Many customers were coming to us in need of part design consultation, and this is our solution to that problem.

“Our hope is to offer an affordable solution to help our customers make educated decisions and prevent the need to spend time and money reworking designs.”

Part Design Analysis is part of RJG’s Tzero program, which works with engineering and manufacturing departments to break down silos and optimize the mould development process. RJG’s injection moulding experts use simulation, education, and assessment to take projects from concept to production.