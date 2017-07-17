RJG wins certifications for apprenticeships and quality control

RJG Technologies achieved the International Standard ISO9001:2015 certification in May this year, awarded for RJG’s effective quality management systems, compliance with data security requirements and its continuous improvements to training, products, services and internal processes.

The popular quality management system standard, ISO 9001:2015 was obtained through external audits performed by the British Standard Institute. An independent accredited registrar company, the certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a company’s system, including processes for improving the system and assuring compliance with various regulations.

× Expand rjg

Richard Brown, RJG Technologies, Managing Director said, “We have a great team here at RJG who all pull together to achieve results. Gaining this accreditation was no exception - they all focused on the revised requirements of the 9001:2015 standard and accreditation was achieved in a timely manner.”

RJG also gained PAA/VQ-SET Centre recognition following an onsite audit of its facility and training programs. The recognition for its training course will let RJG enroll students on its Level 3 Diploma for Polymer Processing Operations, for Apprenticeships.

Andy Nicholls, RJG Technologies, Training Manager, said “This centre recognition will enable RJG to manage the enrolment of apprentices for the qualification that is embedded in our Apprenticeship training. Skills are important to our sector and I am proud that we are able to train the technicians and engineers for the future.”

RJG’s next apprenticeship course starts on August 14th, 2017 at their facility in Peterborough. Their partnership with Cogent enables businesses, if eligible, to draw down funding from their Apprenticeship Levy accounts.