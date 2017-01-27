RPC-bpi latest organisation to join New Plastics Economy

RPC-bpi Recycled Products has joined the New Plastics Economy, an initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The formal group comprises approximately 40 participants (including Amcor, The Coca-Cola Company, Mars, Unilever and Veolia) to redesign the global plastics packaging system. It aims to co-ordinate a direction in the plastics sector to achieve stronger economics and better environmental outcomes.

Several associations have pledged their allegiance to the New Plastics Economy initiative in recent days, after the Ellen MacArthur Foundation launched a second report with roadmap for implementing its ambitions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The original report was launched in June 2016.

Gerry McGarry, RPC-bpi Recycled Products Managing Director, believes the initiative is set to become an important part of the group’s sustainability programme. He said: “Everyone recognises the essential and valuable contribution that plastics have made to many different areas of our daily lives, so it is vital that [we join] the materials’ acknowledged benefits with maximising the industry’s contribution to a more circular economy. The joint purpose and commitment of the many different organisations in the New Plastics Economy initiative will be a key factor in achieving this.”

Founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, former round-the-world yachtswoman, Dame Ellen MacArthur, said: “The goal of the New Plastics Economy is to design a system where plastic packaging never becomes waste, and can re-enter the economy as either a valuable biological or technical material.”

RPC-bpi Recycled products was formed in August 2016, following the acquisition of British Polythene Industries PLC (BPI) by RPC Group.