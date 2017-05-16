RPC BPI Refuse celebrates three major contracts for UK manufacturing business

RPC BPI Refuse has signed three contracts across the healthcare, facilities management, and cleaning sectors in a move that will earn around £6 million per annum.

The first contract is with NHS Supply Chain, which has signed RPC to a four-year contract for which PRC BPI will receive around £20 million.

The product portfolio includes UN-approved clinical waste sacks, clear and coloured sacks for general waste purposes, and specialist products such as patient property bags.

RPC BPI is also able to provide a single source of supply for all waste management and infection control requirements.

Lorcan Mekitarian, Sales Director for RPC BPI, said: “We offer a range of services to help customers save money, for on-site audits to product rationalisation. Our comprehensive portfolio is attractive to customers, with sacks designed for specific markets. Crucially, they can produce UN approved clinical waste sacks, CHSA accredited sacks, and meet customer derived specifications such as those from NHS Supply Chain. We actively bring together new technologies and raw materials to create cutting edge products designed to work hard in very demanding conditions.”

RPC BPI’s second contract is with Eastern Shire Purchasing Organisation (ESPO), a public sector owned procurement organisation which is jointly owned by six local authorities in the East of England.

ESPO helps government, education organisations, and charities to achieve savings through joint purchasing, and RPC won an EPSO framework to supply their stores with refuse sacks.

Joanna Kyprianou, Catalogue Procurement Officer for RPC, said: “We are very happy to be providing refuse bags that fall within the CHSA scheme.”

The third contract is with Mayflower Washroom Solutions, who chose PPC for its flexibility, integrity, and the fact it is a UK manufacturer.

RPC BPI Refuse is Europe’s largest recycler of waste polythene film, recycling over 70,000 tonnes of film each year, and has also achieved zero waste to landfill at three of its four UK manufacturing sites.