RPC develops complex blow-moulded container for engine care products

Northumberland-based RPC Promens has designed a custom blow moulded HDPE container with an integrated spout for Tetrosyl’s ‘Adblue’ range of motoring products.

The 3.5 litre bottle has a built in nook to house the dispensing nozzle, designed to put Adblue, a urea solution that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions, in diesel engines.

The design was a technical challenge for RPC Promens, as the container had to be have a spout suitable for easy-access to the many differently-located vehicle filler caps on a range of diesel cars.

Within the design, RPC overcame this challenge by increasing the capacity and footprint of the container and at the same time realigning the spout within the footprint.

Another benefit of this solution, is a clear front to maximise brand presence, as well as user convenience with a large handle and wide base for controlled pouring.

Shazad Shah, Tetrosyl’s Product Manager for Lubricants and Winter, said: “The new pack has been extremely well-received in the market - we have been delighted with RPC’s contribution to the project, in particular their responsiveness to our requirements.”