RPC Superfos selected to pack Forssan salads

RPC Superfos has been selected to pack the popular range of Forssan salads made by Atria Finland.

The new bespoke tub will replace the range’s previous pack of 15 years, and combines a subtle yet effective makeover with a considerably lighter container, reducing the amount of packaging waste.

Atria Finland’s consumer studies into its previous pack showed that end-users liked the shape, size, and overall type of packaging they were used to.

Based on this feedback, the new pack was produced in close cooperation between Atria, its design agency, and RPC Superfos.

Janne Hautala, Packaging Development Manager at Atria Finland, said: “Our premium salad series, sold under an almost iconic brand, Forssan, simply needed a new packaging solution after 15 years in an almost unaltered pack. These products have been popular in Finland for decades, so we did not want to do anything to jeopardise its status. We were looking for an upgrade, not a complete change.”

The new injection moulded polypropylene tub from RPS Superfos features a variety of printed designs according to the salads inside, whereas previously all packs were identical with only the lid matching the actual content.

In addition, an eye-catching indent on the corner of the lid indicates easy opening and re-closure.

Hautala continued: “The result is very good. We appreciate the bigger opening corner of the lid and the better shelf appeal. Our customers seem to like the new pack too.”

As well as its enhanced design, the new pack also has a weight reduction of almost 20 per cent compared to its predecessor, while also working well on the existing filling line with Atria experiencing improved functionality, including faster filling and elimination of breakages.

Hautala concluded: “We are impressed with the way RPC Superfos has handled the project and with their level of expertise. The logistics worked out well including on-time delivery. Though we have come across some minor issues across the way, these have been solved rather quickly, and we’re pleased with the attentiveness and service that we’ve received from RPC Superfos.”