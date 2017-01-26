Rutland Plastics starts 2017 with new identity

Injection moulder Rutland Plastics is starting 2017 by rolling out a new brand identity.

The redesign comes after 60 years in business, and with an improved website Rutland Plastics felt that the time was right to advance its artwork. It has kept the red colour, adding modern rendering and new tagline ‘Right People, Right Partner’.

Steve Ayre, Managing Director, said: “Last year we completed the final phase of our £2.2 million reinvestment plan into facilities and technologies, this coincided with marking our 60th anniversary and it seemed the right time to turn our attention to refreshing our visual identity to reflect both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future.”