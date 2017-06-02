SABIC releases new ULTEM film

SABIC has launched a new polyetherimide (PEI) film to address the growing need for lightweight and high energy density capacitors able to store large amounts of electrical energy without significant current leakage and loss of charge, even at high temperature.

ULTEM UTF120 film is a high heat and high energy density dielectric film that meets the most stringent technical demands for use in professional-grade dielectric film capacitors.

The film exhibits stable properties through a range of temperatures (-40⁰C to 150⁰C) and frequency, including stable capacitance, good insulation resistance, high dielectric content (Dk), and low dissipation factor (Df).

The wide operating temperature capability of ULTEM UTF120 based capacitors increases reliability and reduces or even eliminates the need for active cooling for convertor applications.

Dr Alan Tsai, Director of High Performance Forms at SABIC, said: “The successful commercialisation of ULTEM film UTF120 has enabled SABIC to enter the high temperature film capacitor market. Eliminating the need for active cooling will enable our customers to have a simpler and more flexible system design in electric vehicle application. This is also a stepping stone towards next generation dielectric film products, and provides translation opportunities for ultra-thin film to other application areas.”