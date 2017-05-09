Schulman shows off benefits of new Schuladur HT GF30

A. Schulman Inc has introduced Schuladur HT GF30, a new high performing and economical thermoplastic polyester for use in the protection layer of surface mount circuit boards.

Schuladur HT GF30 distinguishes itself from conventional polymers as it has an outstanding heat distortion resistance.

The makes it suitable for use in circuit boards that are produced through soldering processes, which can reach temperatures of up to 265⁰C.

Alongside this, it offers a higher peak temperature , which makes it an economical alternative to conventional high-performance polymers such as PPA, LCP, and PPS.

It only requires a comparatively low mould temperature of 90⁰C, which allows the use of water cooling systems and therefore standard processing equipment.

The low mould temperature also means it has a shorter injection moulding cycle, and this offers possibilities for cost reduction.

Other benefits of this include higher process efficiency, which enables a smooth reflow soldering process, and means existing PBT moulds can be used without requiring any modifications.