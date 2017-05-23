Senseye celebrates recognition as global Predictive Maintenance leader

Senseye, a predictive maintenance specialist based in Southampton, is celebrating recognition of its prognostics products with a tenth off purchases by new customers in June.

Senseye was heralded by the National Microelectronics Institute as its Emerging Technology Company of the Year, in addition to recognition from GrowthEnabler as a Top five UK mid-size Internet of Things startup and by Disruptor Daily as one of the top 10 Internet of Things companies in global manufacturing.

Alexander Hill, Cofounder of Senseye, said: “The Senseye team has been working hard for over two years on automating the principles of condition monitoring and prognostics pioneered in the aerospace industry to make them accessible to wider industrial audience. We are thrilled to be recognised for our hard work”.

The software provides automated cloud-based condition monitoring and prognostics, helpful for digitising factories in plastics processing. Sensye makes its solutions available as a simple subscription service, enabling customers to rapidly begin and expand their predictive maintenance programs.