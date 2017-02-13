Shoppers willing to pay extra for antimicrobial plastic bags, survey reveals

A survey of British shoppers has found three quarters would be prepared to pay extra for a ‘bag-for-life’ manufactured with antimicrobial additives.

The survey, conducted by Staffordshire-based Addmaster, revealed that two thirds of people (65 per cent) no longer buy single-use plastic carrier bags when doing their shopping at the supermarkets and favour reusable bags.

However, many were unaware that reusing bags can lead to the spread of bacteria, including Campylobacter, the leading cause of food poisoning.

Addmaster says the dangers of cross-contamination at the supermarket “bypass most shoppers”, with three quarters not cleaning bags after storing food. Half would reuse a bag that had carried fresh chicken or pork - high risk meats for spreading microbes.

Nine out of 10 people were unaware of the availability of a bag-for-life containing technology that will reduce the risk of cross-contamination from harmful bacteria, but 93 per cent of shoppers would consider an antibacterial bag, and 71 per cent said they would be happy to pay more for one.