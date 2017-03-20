SI Protech to train moulding technicians with NatWest investment

A plastics design company based on the Sussex coast has secured £500,000 investment for automation.

SI Protech, an injection moulding and prototypes company, will acquire automation equipment and start a moulding technician trainee scheme, after it closed a deal with banking group NatWest for half a million pounds.

The company was established in 1997 and focuses on plastic injection moulding, design and development, building assemblies for the food, beverage, electronics and medical industries. It is the sole supplier of three major products to the breweries corporation, Heineken.

Alan Edmonds, Managing Director of SI Protech, said: “This funding will be the key to ensuring that we remain at the cutting-edge of manufacturing and design technology. NatWest were able to provide us with flexible facilities and continual support throughout this process, and have been instrumental in the development of the business.”

David Greenough, NatWest Relationship Manager, said: “SI Protech is a business that prioritises innovation. Their self-chilling Chill-Can that allows drinks to cool in under two minutes is just one example of how they are breaking the mould and delivering innovative design. We are confident that their hi-tech output will continue to contribute immensely to the local community, delivering jobs and significant economic benefits.”