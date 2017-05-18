Sidel’s SteadyEdge PET containers combine ‘creative opportunities with optimum performance’

Sidel has released its SteadyEdge PET container, which features a unique base solution, making a product that is much less likely to be knocked over.

The base technology is designed to meet the challenge of producing flat, oval, and rectangular containers in PET.

The containers all require a specific production process that delivers the optimum material distribution of PET to achieve a higher quality package.

Pierrick Protais, Packaging Innovation Leader at Sidel, said: “It makes it possible to achieve premium-quality containers in PET, with sharper edges which have as little radius as one millimetre, compared to a previous radius of two and half millimetres.”

The sharper edges on the containers help increase design freedom and facilitate the production of more elegant containers with bases that are less curved, while also opening marketing opportunities for containers with complex shapes and large labelling surfaces.

The sharper edges on the containers are used to flatten and increase the ‘standing ring’ area of the base.

Protais concluded: “In this way the package is much more stable, preventing unwanted rocking and reducing the probability of containers being knocked over. The application of SteadyEdge to any design can enhance the package’s stability by as much as 35 per cent.”

This stability is useful for both the supermarket shelf and the production line, as fewer falling containers will result in fewer costly stoppages and therefore a greatly improved uptime.

The use of Polyethylene terephthalate is gaining market share in FHPC markets which have been traditionally dominated by High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP).