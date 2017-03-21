Silo fares well: Barton Fabrication takes third granules silo to Sanko Gosei

Sanko Gosei Automotive Systems has installed a third polypropylene granules silo at its site in Lancashire, after two Barton Fabrications silos placed earlier in 2016 delivered significant space savings, reduced raw material handling costs and enhanced safety.

The company has installed a new 50-ton silo at its Skelmersdale site, to store polypropylene plastic granules and enable bulk filling from tankers, avoiding the need for manual handling of sacks and bins of raw material.

James Bradley, Sanko Gosei’s Production Engineering Manager, said: “The silos installed earlier in 2016 have exceeded our expectations and we were keen to gain additional savings by investing in a further silo. We were very happy with Barton’s original installation and had no hesitation in ordering our third silo from them. The latest installation has run smoothly and the silo will be used for a different grade of polypropylene used in the manufacture of windscreen related parts for many major global car manufacturers.”

Barton Fabrications is Britain’s largest supplier of aluminium silos and produces vessels and blenders suitable for a wide range of both virgin and recycled plastic feedstock.