Silvergate Champions Women in Plastics

Silvergate Plastics, the UK’s largest custom colour producer, has joined forces with Women In Plastics, a networking forum for the plastics industry that enables women in the sector to be recognised whilst mentoring and supporting others.

Sandy Lewis, Silvergate’s Director of Finance and Central Services, and Sales Manager, Maryann Wilcox, have both joined the forum, which will next meet at Interplas 2017.

Lewis, a Chartered Management Accountant, has worked in industry for over seventeen years. Prior to joining Silvergate Plastics, she worked with blue chip companies operating in pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial and FMCG markets. Lewis joined Silvergate as Financial Controller in 2009 and in 2015, she invested in the company, becoming a shareholder, Company Secretary and Director of Finance and Central Services.

As well as her core role, Lewis has a keen interest in corporate branding. She was instrumental in the development of Creations, the UK’s only colour-match suite based at Silvergate’s manufacturing facility. She also implemented the company’s stringent reporting systems that provide real-time data to support the company’s strategic planning and ensure the efficient fulfilment of orders. Commenting on the company’s decision to join the Women In Plastics forum, Lewis said:

“At Silvergate, we actively champion staff development regardless of gender. Our people are key to our success and taking care of them is a very important part of my role. By joining this forum, Maryann and I are keen to meet more like-minded women who want to work with a forward-thinking organisation. It will also give us the opportunity to learn from other women who stand out as innovators in the industry.”

Wilcox’ career in plastics began in 1985 when she joined US company, Quantum Chemicals. Whilst there, she assumed her first sales role in masterbatch and additives covering New England, New York and Eastern Canada. Before moving into Europe, Wilcox was working as the regional sales manager for Teknor Apex, with a team of sales people covering half the United States. Wilcox made the move across the pond in 2008 and is now responsible for sales of masterbatch for Silvergate Plastics in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Asia and USA.

Wilcox is a keen advocate of growth and development within the plastics industry. Since the start of her career she has been involved in the Society of Plastic Engineers where she has been the President of the Baltimore Maryland chapter.

She is currently the President of the UK and Ireland chapter where students are mentored to become active in the plastics industry. Maryann will be addressing the Women In Plastics forum at Interplas 2017.

The Women In Plastics forum was established by Leanne Taylor, Group Editor of Rapid News Communication Group. Commenting on the forum, she said:

“The vision of Women In Plastics is to highlight females in the plastics industry who are doing great work, in every capacity. We aim to praise, highlight and ultimately reward the good that is being done every day. We actively recognise history’s visionaries, today’s role models and tomorrow’s thought leaders to inspire and encourage more women to join the sector.

“Our mission is to ensure the plastics industry realises that there are lots of intelligent, successful and powerful women within its ranks that deserve recognition for their work and can act as inspiration for a new generation of women who can plug the ever-worrying skills gap. We are delighted Sandy and Maryann have joined our forum and we look forward to welcoming them officially at Interplas 2017.”

The Women in Plastics forum at Interplas will be held from 17:00 onwards within the ‘Introducing Stage’ area, where guests will be invited to network with peers and colleagues in a relaxed and informal setting. To register for the event, please click here.