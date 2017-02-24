SKIN deep: Linpac launches new packaging film range for better aesthetics

Linpac has launched a new range of high-barrier PE vacuum skin top films to enhance the performance, aesthetics and shelf-appeal of its rPET trays.

New ‘LINtop PE HB SKIN film’ is designed to work with Linpac’s ‘Rfresh Evolve’ rPET trays to provide a compete packaging solution, that the company says is designed to benefit the whole supply chain.

Nikki Clark, Group Marketing Manager at Linpac, said: “We're pleased to launch the new SKIN series, which demonstrates our commitment to offering our customers a streamlined, total pack solution. Using our barrier film expertise to create this advanced skin pack design benefits the whole supply chain and ultimately the consumer.”

The transparent, matt finish of the LINtop SKIN fully co-extruded top web will better appeal on the shelf, and the film delivers a secure seal when sealed at low temperatures, with efficient 'easy-peel' opening for consumer convenience.

The skin pack could boost on-shelf presentation for processed and red meats and fish due to reduced pack volume, the option to display the pack vertically without cabinet adjustment and less food wastage due to longer shelf life performance.

Clear, white and black tray options are available for low profile and high protrusion - 80 to 150 µm - applications.

The pack delivers improved flat-pack appearance with less tray distortion thanks to its production at lower seal temperatures.

The complete skin pack solution is designed for use on existing high-speed, suitably modified tray sealing lines and thermoforming lines, which offers greater speed to market with less risk for packers.

The film range joins a comprehensive range of stretch and high barrier PE and PET Linpac films made in Pontivy, France, for use with Linpac EPS, PP and rPET trays.EndFragment