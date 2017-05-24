Manufacturing managers hope for red tape cut after Election

A specialist business lending bank has released a survey showing a high majority of factory managers will vote in the June General Election.

The Aldermore SME Future Attitudes report surveyed over a thousand business decision-makers, finding that senior managers at 93 per cent of SME’s plan to vote in June’s snap General Election, and over half of SME’s in the manufacturing sector believe the upcoming General Election will have a positive impact on their business.

× Expand Ballot vote election

When asked what they would most like to see from the new Government after the Election, cutting red tape and bureaucracy for small businesses was the most popular choice amongst small manufacturing leaders - 32 per cent. The second and third most popular wishes were a simplified tax and accounts submission and a crackdown on late payers.

Carl D’Ammassa, Managing Director of Business Finance at Aldermore, said: “Our research shows that the political parties shouldn’t underestimate the importance of the small business vote on 8th June. It makes sense for the parties to appeal to SME owners, the drivers of economic growth, who are by and large determined to cast their votes.

“As a lender focused on supporting SMEs of all shapes and sizes, we are obviously keen that the new Government creates the conditions that SMEs need to thrive. Given the significant contribution to the UK economy made by SMEs, such support will be particularly important as the country makes its preparations to leave the EU.”