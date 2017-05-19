Smurfit and Vitop has a handle on cardboard boxes

A recyclable handle that can be used on a range of cardboard boxes has been released by Smurfit Kappa and Vitop.

The original Vitop handles were launched a decade ago, and while they were previously only used on Bag-In-Box products by Smurfit Kappa, they can now be used a wider range of cardboard boxes, either inserted manually or with Vitop’s handle insertion machine.

The handle protects hands and fingers, even when used on heavy boxes, and is made of recyclable polyethylene.

Didier Pontcharraud, General Manager of Vitop, said: “The Vitop handle is a very useful addition to our portfolio which maximises package convenience.

It has been a great success over the last decade and we expect it to grow even more thanks to its launch within other markets.”

The handle is highly difficult to remove due to the patented system of special ribs and lugs, and is soft and smooth, making it comfortable to carry.