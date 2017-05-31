Smurfit Kappa launches eco-friendly ‘Bag-in-Box’ packaging for motor oil

Smurfit Kappa has released a new type of packaging for motor oil, combining eco-friendliness with ease of use.

Motor oils have traditionally been stored in plastic bottles, which use around 85 per cent more material than the Bag-in-Box solution.

The new design facilitates easier, more precise pouring, and reduces the likelihood of spillage.

The reinforced bag inside the box is made of a combination of polyethylene and nylon films

which contains the aroma and presents the oil particles from migrating, and the bag is also resistant to flex-cracking, thanks to strong seals and a tough film.

Bag-in-Box is also suitable for car repair shops as it eliminates the need to stock space-occupying plastic bottles or heavy drums.

The rectangular Bag-in-Box can be stored on a rack and connected on a distribution system, with several different types of motor oil on one rack.

Thierry Minaud, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, said: “The most recent innovation in motor oil packaging is more than 30 years old. Now it’s time to move to a more environmental-friendly form of packaging, which Bag-in-Box definitely is.”