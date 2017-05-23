Soaring sales for Addmaster

Despite uncertainties caused by Brexit, Addmaster’s sales have reached a record high.

Major retailers such as Asda, Morrison’s, and Marks and Spencer, now carry Addmaster’s main brand logos.

Addmaster supplies additives for the plastics, paper textile, paints and coatings industry.

Free technical and marketing support has been noted as a reason for Addmaster’s success.

Paul Morris, CEO and Founder, commented: “We have always been acutely aware that we are a physical part of our customers' product and so the support we can give to grow their business will always impact on our own growth. One of the main reasons we stand out from other suppliers is that we offer technical and marketing support free of charge. We would like to thank all our customers who are with us on this journey and we are look forward to another exciting year ahead.”

Each main product category, including Biomaster antimicrobial technology, Scentmaster fragrance technology, and Verimaster security technology, experienced growths.

Both domestic and export sales expanded.