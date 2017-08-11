Society of Plastics Engineers announces Managing Director Broome to step down

The American Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has announced Russell Broome, its Managing Director, will step down from his role.

Broome joined SPE in 2014 with a quarter of a century of experience in the plastics industry and as a long-term member and volunteer leader of SPE, including a term as President of the Society in 2011-2012. As Managing Director of SPE, he was instrumental in growing its student and young professional membership.

Patrick Farrey, SPE’s CEO, said: “Russell’s passion is clearly about supporting and educating the next generation of plastics professionals - through his role, he successfully established the Next Generation Advisory Board, a group that plans and sponsors activities which teach the next generation of plastics professionals practical life skills which allow them to be more successful both in their work and personal lives.”

× Expand Russelll Broome, SPE

Broome told SPE members: “It has truly been an honour to serve SPE for 25 years in so many different capacities. That span has enabled me to make some lifelong relationships with both staff and volunteers that feel more like family than friends. I have related my time in SPE to long treks on the Appalachian Trail. It's not as much about the destination as it is the journey and I've always tried to leave the trail in better shape than I found it. I believe this to be the case with SPE as well.”

He added “This decision was not taken lightly, and it is with heavy heart that I have decided to move on. I will continue to work diligently with SPE through the end of August while I pursue life's next challenge. While I don't have the next path all ironed out yet, you can rest assured I'm not leaving the plastics industry. It's an exciting time to be in the plastics industry and manufacturing space and I will take the time required to make sure I choose the right next passion while also spending much needed time with my family.”

Patrick Farrey, added: “Russell Broome’s long-time contribution to SPE has been significant. I fully support his decision to leave SPE to pursue other opportunities and attend to some personal matters. His presence here will be missed.”