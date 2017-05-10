Solar, so good: Borealis and Borouge start PV tech research group

Borealis and Borouge have set up ‘Quentys’, an umbrella brand for solar energy industrial applications.

The polyolefin makers are aiming for the sun with the venture into the energy provision industry.

The joint-companies hope to use Quentys to find ways to make solar power more affordable, reliable, and durable.

Borealis is shifting research abilities to develop the field of solar energy, where applications based on its plastic technologies are used as backsheets and encapsulant films. The Quentys brand hopes to improve the operational reliability of photovoltaic modules, reduce processing complexity, and extend the lifetime of panels.

Alfred Stern, Vice-President for Polyolefins, said: “As a global innovation leader, our mission is to keep discovering new ways of applying our experience and know-how to future growth sectors.

“Our new Quentys brand will be the foundation for a range of exciting new products and applications that will make solar more affordable and more widely available.”

Wim Roels, Borouge CEO, said: “The launch of Quentys reflects our companies’ strong commitment towards sustainability and to create value for our customers with proprietary innovations developed by our creative people.

“This new solar brand is an enabler for us to contribute to the development of the solar energy sector by providing innovative, credible and profitable solutions for the solar industry.”