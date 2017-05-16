Solvay’s ‘growing portfolio of solutions’ bolstered by compatibility with Ford ULV transmission fluid

Leading global supplier of speciality polymers Solvay has announced that its Ryton PPS is compatible with Ford’s ULV ATV at the International CTI Symposium in Novi, Michigan.

The study continues to build on Solvay’s ongoing research on demonstrating that a growing number of its high-performance polymers are compatible with ATFs commonly used by industry-leading automakers.

For its latest study Solvay focussed on Ford’s ATF ULV 25, which is a free-flowing fluid that enables automatic transmissions to run more smoothly.

Four different grades of Ryton PPS were evaluated under ISO and ASTM test methods to measure changes in mechanical properties after controlled exposure to Ford’s ATF ULV 25.

The grades tested were R-4-200BL, a 40 percent glass fibre reinforced compound, X-E-5030 and 30 percent glass fibre reinforced compound, XK-2340, a 40 percent glass fibre compound that delivers high flow for precision moulding, and R-7-190, a glass fibre and mineral filled compound.

Samples of R-4-200BL, X-E-5030, and XK-2340 PPS were tested after set periods of exposure to ATF ULV 25 at 150⁰C for as long as 3,000 hours.

Samples of R-7-190 were tested at the same durations and temperature, with the maximum exposure time reaching 1,500 hours.

In all the tests, the materials exhibited excellent resistant to ATV ULV 25, with minimal changes to tensile strength and tensile elongation at break or impact strength.

Brian Baleno, Global Automotive Business Manager for Solvay’s Specialty Polymers Business Unit, said: “Solvay offers the automotive industry an unmatched portfolio of specialty polymers and advanced light-weighting solutions to help automakers improve the efficiency of their transmissions and explore more possibilities for electrification of the drivetrain. This latest study shows that the strong chemical resistance of these four grades of Ryton PPS qualifies them to join our growing portfolio of solutions for applications that demand compatibility with a leading ultra-low viscosity ATF.”