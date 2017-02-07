SPC plans to open rubber colour compounding plant

SPC, a rubber compounder based in Wiltshire, has announced plans to open a plant in Maerdy, South Wales.
SPC Operations Director, Paul Hallas, said: "The new compounding facility represents the latest phase of our expansion plans for the growing business. It will bring ultra-clean, colour compounding expertise into the SPC fold.
"The new plant will exploit state of the art intermeshing technology, enabling us to offer the option of non-black rubber compounds and strained materials to both existing and new customers.
"And, with new regulatory measures coming into place, we predict this to be a future area of growth."
The colour compounding site will open in the Spring of 2017 and SPC hopes it will create 30 new jobs in the next two years.
Peter Goodwin CCL
View North of Maerdy, RCT Wales