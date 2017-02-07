SPC plans to open rubber colour compounding plant

SPC, a rubber compounder based in Wiltshire, has announced plans to open a plant in Maerdy, South Wales.

SPC Operations Director, Paul Hallas, said: "The new compounding facility represents the latest phase of our expansion plans for the growing business. It will bring ultra-clean, colour compounding expertise into the SPC fold.

"The new plant will exploit state of the art intermeshing technology, enabling us to offer the option of non-black rubber compounds and strained materials to both existing and new customers.

"And, with new regulatory measures coming into place, we predict this to be a future area of growth."

The colour compounding site will open in the Spring of 2017 and SPC hopes it will create 30 new jobs in the next two years.