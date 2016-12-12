SPI rebrands to become PLASTICS to reflect changing industry

× Expand SPI Plastics

US-based Plastics Industry Trade Association, SPI, has announced it is changing its name to Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) as part of a rebranding exercise.

The change comes as the Association sets out to “grow and evolve” alongside the industry to better suit its needs.

“To continue to drive the industry forward for decades to come, our national board made a decision to evolve our purpose-driven organisation,” said William R. Carteaux, PLASTICS’ President and CEO.

“We’re not a society; we’re an association that helps to shape the future of the industry. Our new identity as the Plastics Industry Association reflects the way forward.”

PLASTICS unveiled a new website and logo, which represents the six facets of the plastics industry supply chain, including brand owners, equipment manufacturers, material suppliers, mouldmakers, processors and recyclers.

Moving forward, as the plastics industry looks to grow and support sustainability and find ways to make recycling easier, the association also added its new, and first-ever tagline: “Better Industry. Better World.”

“Our member-driven organisation will continue to help the industry grow while promoting new technology through our trade shows and conferences,” said Jim Murphy, chair of PLASTICS’ Board of Directors and President and CEO of Davis Standard, LLC. “At the same time, we’re going to work to evolve the way people think about plastics.”