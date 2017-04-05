Strategy launched by BPF to boost UK recycling

The British Plastics Federation Recycling Group (BPFRG) has launched a strategy to improve plastic recycling in the UK through industry-led initiatives and regulation.

The strategy aims to encourage the development of the British plastic recycling industry and keep valuable plastic material in the UK so it can be used by the manufacturing sector. The group calls for a plastic packaging recycling target that increases over time, split over UK-based recycling and exporting.

× Expand BPf Recycling

The BPFRG also proposes creating an investment fund to help develop new technology, using funding from extended producer responsibility, landfill tax or a minimum price for PRN/PERN.

The strategy calls for standards for all grades of plastic feedstock for the UK or export market to create high quality material for recyclers, intended to create demand for the recycled products produced using public procurement and procurement from large corporate companies.

Roger Baynham, Chairman of the Recycling Group, said: “The strategy’s aim is to increase recycling activity in the UK and has been produced in consultation with senior figures in industry. By focusing on keeping a valuable waste stream in the UK, refining the feedstock available to recyclers and encouraging the move towards a commercial environment that produces plastic products that are easier to recycle in the first place, the UK plastics recycling sector will get the tools it needs to help exceed its recycling targets and move towards a more sustainable future.”

The BPFRG will collaborate with the Plastics Industry Recycling Action Plan (PIRAP) to help increase plastic recycling. PIRAP currently has 50 members from across the plastics industry including retailers and brand owners.