Student speakers debate plastics future

The UK finals of the European Youth Debating Competition 2017 were held on July 17, with 50 students arguing about petrochemistry and plastics at Imperial College, London.

Three winners, David Fagmeni (Westcliff High School for Boys), Cecili Ward (Prendergast School) and Rachel Kale (Prendergast School), were selected to represent Britain at the European Finals on October 1st in Berlin, during the EPCA 51st Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of the global chemical business community in Europe.

The debate gathered students between 16 - 19 from London and surroundings, from ten schools to discuss ‘People, Planet, Profit in the Digital Age: With or without Petrochemistry and Plastics?’

Students discussed the role of petrochemical products in our daily lives especially through key applications such as computers, sportswear and innovative plastics used in both modern medicine and renewable energy. They also underlined the side-effects of our society’s consumerism, and the need for a change in our behaviour to better re-use and recycle products.

× Expand Ege Aylin Altug Kucukoglu Participants and judges at the Plastics Europe Youth Debate

During the debate, the participants are divided into fixed speakers with pro and con factions, and free speakers who have the possibility to argue from any position.

The jury was made up of representatives from the plastics industry, academia and media representatives, who analysed the young debaters’ performances based on their knowledge, ability to express themselves and interact with each other.

Harbinder Bhanvra, Business Manager at SABIC who presided over the debate, praised the students’ debating skills: “I was really impressed by the students. From the way they handled the difficult content matter to the way they formulated and delivered their thoughts. It is truly remarkable to see young people taking up public debate in our country.”

Nathalie Debuyst, Communication and Education Manager at EPCA, said: “This competition gives us a unique opportunity to connect with a new generation. It gives us the chance to listen and learn about their views and expectations about the future. I witnessed an engaging debate amongst digital natives who showed great enthusiasm and understanding of society’s development and needs and the contribution of science, petrochemistry and plastics in our daily lives.”

The next national debate will take place in Paris on 15th September after the summer break.